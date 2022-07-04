Dirk Nowitzki pays a visit to Luka Doncic for Slovenia vs. Sweden

Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki made an appearance to show support, and a few jokes, with Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic during his game for Slovenia on Sunday. They faced Sweden in their FIBA World Cup qualifier, a tight 84-81 win.

Doncic, who posted 31 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, made sure to sneak up on Dirk prior to the game and lucky for us video was floating around on Twitter soon after.

Ett litet stjärnmöte på Hovet. pic.twitter.com/bY2bEA5vCs — Malin Wahlberg (@MalinWahlberg_) July 3, 2022

But the real fun was later during the game. Luka found himself being serenaded to an “Overrated” chant by the Swedish fans while standing at the free throw line. Not to be left out, Dirk made sure to join in on the chant as Doncic ran down the floor.

Dirk joining in on the "overrated!" chants to Luka #FIBAWC | #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/YYUJRkC4Hu — FIBA Basketball World Cup (@FIBAWC) July 3, 2022

Luka and Dirk’s friendship is chicken soup for the soul. Mavericks fans truly lucked out, not just because of the seamless star transition from one era to the next, but that the two of them are so close. It’s been contentious few days for fans as the Mavericks front office navigates free agency. Let this be relief on this holiday weekend.