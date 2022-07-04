Luka Doncic reminds us that basketball is really fun

The Dallas Mavericks have had a challenging week. Yet the Mavericks are still in a fantastic place going forward. They are in that fantastic place because they still employ the best basketball player in the world: Luka Dončić.

Doncic had 32 points 10 rebounds and 6 assists against Sweden. While doing so he showed off that he might have added yet another impressive trick to his tool bag. The sky hook is the best shot in basketball history (Editor’s note: the Dirk fadeaway, anyone) and here is Doncic utilizing it to perfection.

Luka with the sky hook pic.twitter.com/MhuK6DmWEc — Panda Hank (@pandahank41) July 3, 2022

The post game has become a very important part of Doncic’ game over the last couple of seasons and this is just another potential weapon to use in the post. But most importantly, it is a reminder of just how much fun he can be to watch. No matter how frustrated you get with the Mavericks’ moves, enjoy getting to watch this generational talent.