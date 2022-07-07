Dallas Mavericks signing Tyler Dorsey, per multiple reports

According to multiple European outlets, Tyler Dorsey is joining the Dallas Mavericks for the 2022-23 season.

Tyler Dorsey informed Olympiacos and Fenerbahce that he will continue his career in the NBA. — Dionysis Aravantinos (@AravantinosDA) July 7, 2022

Tyler Dorsey to Dallas Mavericks is a done deal. The player is expected to sign the NBA team. He refused Fenerbahçe and Oly.

Olympiacos Piraeus is on the market. Matt Thomas and Isaiah Canaan are on the list.#basketball #Baloncesto #Transfers #Euroleague #NBA #Mavs #Ολυμπιακός — Matteo Andreani (@matty_vanpersie) July 7, 2022

With HoopsHype, Basketball Inside 360, and Eurohoops confirming, it seems the Dallas Mavericks final roster spot is going to the former 2017 second round pick.

Dorsey played college basketball in Oregon and was selected 41st over all in the 2017 draft by the Atlanta Hawks. He was traded to Memphis in February of 2019, then spent the next two seasons with Maccabi Tel Aviv. He played last season with Olympiacos where he scored just under 13 points a game. He’s a solid shooter from distance but there are questions as to how his game may translate back to the NBA.

This move would fill the final roster spot for the Dallas Mavericks, who’d been weighing keeping the position open according to Marc Stein. Per Stein the Mavericks had established a clear need for wings. Dorsey has apparently met that need despite being mainly a shooter at the NBA level by most accounts. European sources indicate the deal should be for the league minimum, but it’s unclear if this is the case at this time. We’ll update as we learn more.