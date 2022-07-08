Mavericks odds: How to bet Dallas in their Summer League debut

The Dallas Mavericks are about to kick off their 2022 Las Vegas Summer League run. First up is a tough test against a sneaky-talented Chicago Bulls roster. Is there any value in betting on the Mavs? Let’s get into it.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and are current as of 9:00 a.m. CT, July 8.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavs -2 (-110)

Moneyline: Mavs -135

It’s hard to get a read on odds before the first Summer League game for two teams. We have no idea what the coach has in mind for rotations. We have no idea how many minutes the best players will get. We have no idea who’s going to try the hardest. But, gambling on these games is super fun, so we’re going to do our best.

First, let’s go over some of the most important players on each side.

Chicago has a few guys that are poised to be quality Summer League dudes. Malcolm Hill and Sindarius Thornwell are basically veterans at this point who will be ready for the Vegas stage. Marko Simonovic is a talented second-year big man. Makur Maker has elite size. Dalen Terry was the Bulls’ first-round pick in 2022. And last but not least, former Dallas Maverick Carlik Jones will be wearing the red and black uniforms in Vegas.

For the Mavs, I did a whole rundown of the most intriguing Summer League guys here, but here are the guys I had in my top five: Sam Waardenburg, Marcus Bingham Jr., Jalen Lecque, Moses Wright, and Jaden Hardy.

Ultimately, this game feels like a coin flip, so I’m going to bet on the chip on Jaden Hardy’s shoulder. This will be the first time since falling into the second round of the 2022 draft that he can show people what he’s got. I’m expecting a big Summer League debut.

Advice: Take the Mavs to cover the spread.

Over/Under

161.5 (-105 for the over, -115 for the under)

I’m going to keep this one simple. Both of these squads have talented enough offensive players to spearhead some nice offensive stretches. Betting the over/under in Summer Leauge is always risky, but I’ll be taking the over.

Advice: Either stay away or take the over.

Two-Team Moneyline Parlay

Mavs and Nuggets: +207

I’ve already explained why I think the Mavericks will leave today with their first Summer League W, so let’s take a look at the Nuggets.

Denver has three guys on their Summer League roster that should absolutely dominate: Kellan Grady, Christian Braun, and Collin Gillespie. All three of these guys can make big plays on offense, and Summer League is a league for perimeter players who like to have the ball in their hands.

I love the Nuggets in this game, and pairing them with the Mavs is setting up for a nice payday.

Advice: Given the variance in Summer League games, parlays are always risky. But this one is too fun to pass up.