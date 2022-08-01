The Jalen Brunson tampering investigation officially begins

Per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the NBA has officially started its investigation of the New York Knicks for alleged tampering in the Jalen Brunson situation.

The NBA has begun an investigation into the New York Knicks for alleged tampering regarding free agent pickup Jalen Brunson, sources inform @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) August 1, 2022

It was only a matter of time before this investigation started. The Jalen Brunson to the Knicks situation was the worst kept secret in all of basketball. For weeks leading up to free agency’s official start, it felt like the two sides had already come to an agreement.

The NBA has a weird relationship with tampering. It’s against the rules, but usually, the cheek is turned, and the NBA pretends nothing is happening. Every once in a while, though, a punishment will come down. My guess for this situation is it results in the Knicks losing a second-round pick. Whatever.

This situation will particularly be hard to investigate, though, because JB has actual family and near-family on the Knicks staff. Is he not allowed to talk to his dad? It’s all weird.

I’m ready to leave the Jalen Brunson stuff in the past. He’s not on the team anymore, and even if the Knicks would’ve followed the rules, it feels like the result would be the same. There doesn’t seem to be anything that would’ve kept JB on the Mavericks other than a better contract extension offer earlier in the 2021-22 season.

Still, it would be kind of nice to see the Knicks get punished. It wouldn’t change much for the Mavs, but it would put a sinister smirk on my face.