Mark Cuban changed his mind about making dinosaur theme park

Remember when we told you Dallas Mavericks governor Mark Cuban had dreams of being a DinoPark Tycoon, turning Mustang, Texas into a dinosaur theme park? Well, not so fast.

Despite what Cuban told Drew Barrymore on her eponymous talk show, it turns out, it was all talk. Cuban tells WFAA that he has no intentions of turning Mustang into anything dinosaur-related.

“No,” Cuban told WFAA via email. “I told Drew it was something we were looking at... but it’s not going [to] happen. That show was taped a long time ago.”

The show was taped in March. It’s August now. Six months is a while, but it’s certainly not a dramatic chasm of time.

So, for anyone hoping to see a dino town in Texas, you’ll have to keep waiting. Cuban is back to his original plan for Mustang: no plan.

“[We’re] just cleaning [the town] up right now,” Cuban said. “No plans yet.”

Sounds a lot like the Mavericks’ free agency strategy.