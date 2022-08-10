Jalen Rose predicts Luka Doncic will win MVP

ESPN NBA analyst Jalen Rose predicted this week that Luka Doncic will win the MVP for the upcoming NBA season. On their ESPN show Jalen and Jacoby, the former NBA star said that Doncic coming into the season in the greatest shape of his life will result in his best season yet. Check out the segment below:

“Luka being in the best shape of his life is going to be a game changer for not only the Mavericks, but for the NBA,” Rose said. “He’s in pole position for me. I don’t know what Vegas says, but I’m gonna be Nostradamus here. Luka is winning MVP this year.”

Vegas tends to agree with Rose. Doncic is once again the MVP favorite at most books, ranging around +400 to +450 to win. Doncic was the favorite to win the award last season as well.

The league has never seen a full season of Doncic at his highest level. The past two seasons he’s played his way into shape. In 2020-21 it was due to the short turnaround due to the Bubble in Orlando. In 2021-22, he came into camp a little heavy, and didn’t find his groove until almost January.

Mavericks fans definitely hope that Rose’s prediction comes true. An MVP season from Doncic will turn the Dallas Mavericks from a Finals tossup to an elite contender.