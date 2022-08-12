A fall reading list for Dallas Mavericks fans

We’re still a couple months away from watching Dallas Mavericks games that count, and you’re probably itching for any kind of basketball content. No worries, we’ve got you covered. Below are some of the best books for Mavericks fans to read while waiting on the season to start. So grab yourself a pumpkin spice latte, curl up on the couch, and read a few of these great books.

I See You Big German by Zac Crain

Crain weaves the story of Dirk Nowitzki’s career in Dallas into the milestones of his own life, and in the process, illustrates how much Nowitzki meant to the city of Dallas. Written in an lyrical style that’s personal and vulnerable, I See You Big German is a different kind of biography of a basketball star, and that’s what makes it special.

The Soul of Basketball by Ian Thomsen

Written in 2018, The Soul of Basketball tells the story of the 2010-11 NBA season, focusing especially on the Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers, and Boston Celtics. Thomsen got access to almost every key player and coach on those teams, and the result is some incredible quotes and behind the scenes stories that you have to hear if you’re a Mavericks fan. Not only will you get more history on the 2011 championship team, you’ll learn more about the NBA at large.

The Great Nowitzki by Thomas Pletzinger

The latest Nowitzki biography to come onto the market, Pletzinger’s The Great Nowitzki was originally released in 2019 in Germany. The English version dropped this year, and it covers much more of Nowitzki’s youth than any other previous book. Pletzinger is a novelist, so expect a well-told story of Nowitzki’s life.

100 Things Mavericks Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die by Tim Cato

If you like history, trivia, and anecdotes, this book is for you. 100 Things Mavericks Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die spans generations, covering almost everything you’d want to know about the Mavericks (up to 2017, that is). You can hop in and out of whatever chapter you’d like to read, making this an ideal book for your lunch break at work or anywhere you have to wait.

Sprawlball by Kirk Goldsberry

If you enjoy statistics and charts, Goldsberry’s Sprawlball will blow you away. It’s filled with beautiful graphics and illustrations that tell the story of how today’s style of play in the NBA came to be. Goldsberry explains exactly why the 3-point shot has changed everything about the game of basketball, and what that means for the future.

The Midrange Theory by Seth Partnow

Partnow, former Director of Basketball Research for the Milwaukee Bucks, explains just what is meant by analytics and how they’re actually used by NBA teams. The Midrange Theory does a great job of making complicated statistical analysis available for the everyday fan. Partnow shows how the numbers collected during a basketball game help teams build rosters, discusses the difficulty of analyzing defensive ability, and why some players succeed in the playoffs when others fail. It’s a fascinating read for any basketball fan.