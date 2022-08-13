First Slovenian NBA player Marko Milic joins Mavericks coaching staff

The Dallas Mavericks already have an awesome coaching staff. There was plenty of healthy skepticism surrounding the Jason Kidd hire, but he’s done a nice job thus far, and the staff that is surrounding him is fantastic. You’ve got Jared Dudley, Sean Sweeney, Kristi Toliver, and God Shammgod, just to name a few.

Now, per Marc Stein, the Dallas Mavericks are planning to add another potential All-Star assistant coach in Marko Milic.

Milic was the first Slovenian NBA player. He was drafted by the Phoenix Suns in the second round of the 1997 NBA Draft, becoming teammates with Jason Kidd. Milic didn’t have a prolific NBA career, only playing in 44 games and averaging just 2.5 points per contest, but he went on to have a lengthy career in the international hoops scene.

More important than the Phoenix connection with Jason Kidd is the obvious Slovenia connection with Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic.

Marko Milic will be working with Luka Doncic as the new player development coach of the Mavs pic.twitter.com/aUhayyeTUE — FIBA (@FIBA) August 12, 2022

I have no idea how good of a basketball coach Milic will be. He could be a basketball genius or just some guy who used to play. It doesn’t matter, though. Deepening the Slovenian ties are important. The Mavericks need to keep Doncic happy, and this feels like a good step in the right direction.