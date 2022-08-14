Dallas Mavericks expected to host Los Angeles Lakers on Christmas

The NBA and Christmas are like peanut butter and jelly. They belong together. There’s nothing better than capping off the holiday season with a full slate of NBA games. Those games almost always highlight the league’s brightest stars going head to head. This Christmas, it’s looking like it will be a fun one for Dallas Mavericks fans.

As reported by Marc Stein, it is expected that the Mavericks will be hosting LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers this Christmas.

If that ends up being true, I can’t think of anything better. With Luka Doncic’s star power, it was a virtual certainty that he would be playing on Christmas day. We just didn’t know who his opponent would be. Now that we know it will (likely) be LeBron and the game will be in Dallas, I’m feeling the Christmas spirit.

There are three main reasons this is the ideal outcome for Mavs fans:

It’s always nice to have the Christmas game at home. It means the players and staff get to spend more time with their families, and it means the MFFL faithful will be on the big stage. The passing of the torch from LeBron James to Luka Doncic. Now, it’s important to note that this isn’t an official torch-passing. LeBron hasn’t been the single best player in the league for a little while now, and it’s up for debate who he’d be passing that torch to anyway. In all reality, the torch was probably passed to Giannis Antetokounmpo two years ago. But still, it’s the shifting of eras. It’s LeBron to Luka. The Lakers might be trash, and you don’t want to lose on Christmas. Sure, there’s a chance the Lakers will be good. It’ll likely depend on the health of LeBron and Anthony Davis, but there’s also a large Russell Westbrook cloud hanging over that team. I’d much rather take on that Lakers squad than the Milwaukee Bucks or Golden State Warriors.

Rejoice!