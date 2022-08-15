The Dallas Mavericks will head to Phoenix for the season-opener

The NBA season is right around the corner (it’s a long corner). That means we’re starting to get bits and pieces about what next season might look like. We just got the Christmas games. Now, we know how the season will begin.

Per Shams Charania, the Dallas Mavericks will head to Phoenix to take on the Suns in both teams’ season-opener on October 20.

This means we won’t have to wait long for a Luka Doncic-Devin Booker rematch. Remember what happened the last time those two guys squared off? Some know it as “The Luka Special.”

The Luka Special - Game 7 ft Led Zeppelin

35 Points

10 Rebounds

4 Assists

2 Steals

63.2% FG

54.5% 3P

100% FT

+37 #MFFL #LukaAgenda pic.twitter.com/LlE4Ruc6To — Greyson (@greysonmffl) August 10, 2022

It’s a game I’ll tell my eventual grandkids about. The Suns were nearly everyone’s pick to come out of the West, and they were definitely everyone’s pick to come out of the West Semis. But Luka and Co. stepped onto the court in Phoenix and ripped their souls straight out from their bodies.

The Mavs won by 33 points after taking it easy on Phoenix in the fourth quarter.

Phoenix has had all offseason to think about (and hear about) how poorly they performed in Game 7. Now, in the first game of the season for these two clubs, the Suns will have a chance for some slight redemption, and the Mavs will have a chance to further drive a steak into the hearts of Phoenix Suns fans on their own floor.

Get your popcorn!