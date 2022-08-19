Remembering when Dirk and Diop destroyed Denver

August is traditionally a slower time in the basketball calendar, though right now we do have the NBA schedule release, Eurobasket, and some European friendly matches to talk about. That said, the time is always right to talk about Dirk Nowitzki and the peaks of the glory years of Dirk Nowitzki’s prime.

Our man PandaHank41 has yet another banger of a video, which you should watch, from a match up in Dallas against Denver early in the 2005-06 season.

There’s a ton of crazy stuff that goes on in this game. First, a final box score of 83-80 in a 2000’s professional basketball contest. Dirk Nowitzki nearly had half the points! He poured in 35 on 13 shots, grabbed seven boards, and had three blocks. It was also a block party for our man DeSagana Diop, who came off the bench to play 36 minutes, block SIX shots, and grab a whopping 16 rebounds for himself. He has the game winning block as well.

The Mavericks were down 19 points in the third and closed out the final 17 minutes of regulation putting the screws to Denver defensively while finally scoring some points after a rough go of things for most of the game.

