Best and worst start times on the Dallas Mavericks’ schedule

The Dallas Mavericks’ 2022-23 schedule was released on Wednesday. There’s a lot to break down, some of which is tough to do so early out in August. But what’s easy to see is which start times are good for local fans in DFW (or anywhere in the central or eastern time zones), and which will leave you looking haggard the next day at work due to sleep deprivation.

So here are some of the best and worst start times of the Mavericks schedule this season. A note: these times can change, especially the national TV games. Or our own Kirk Henderson can jinx it by invoking Luby’s:

Late games are done for the year, Mavs fans. The rest of March is littered with Luby's start times, I'm just delighted. — Kirk Henderson (@KirkSeriousFace) March 2, 2022

This tweet lead to several 7:30 p.m. start times being changed to 9 p.m. or later. So be careful not to anger the scheduling gods with your tweets. Or Mavs Twitter, either.

Here are the best and worst start times of the Mavericks season:

Best overall start time

Sunday, Jan. 8, 6:00 p.m. The Mavericks will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road. It’s not a national TV game, so it’ll start on time. You’ll have time to make your plans with any friends or family all weekend, then catch the Mavericks take on a feisty young Thunder team early on Sunday evening. That gives you time to catch the second half of whatever NFL playoff game is on that night, or just go to bed early and be fresh for work on Monday. Perfect start time.

Worst overall start time

Tuesday, Jan. 10, 9:30 p.m. Dallas will be on the road to face the Los Angeles Clippers and it starts late. There’s one other game on the schedule that starts at 9:30 p.m., but it’s on a Friday night. Most people won’t have to work the next day. But a Tuesday night game that starts at almost ten o’clock night is torture for central time zone dwellers.

Worst in-person start time

Friday, Dec. 9, 9 p.m. The only home game to start at 9 p.m., the Mavericks will host the Milwaukee Bucks in early December. It’s a national TV game, too, so that means it probably won’t start until 9:15 p.m. or so. That’s a really late start, which means anyone attending the game isn’t getting home until after midnight. Unless you live within walking distance of the American Airlines Center.

Best holiday start time

Saturday, Nov. 26th, 4 p.m. You’re probably thinking this should be the Christmas Day showdown with the Los Angeles Lakers. But that game is at 1:30 p.m., right in the middle of the day. It’s a win for the Mavericks’ European fans, but it’s smack in the middle of most people’s Christmas family activities. No, the best holiday start time for the Mavericks is against the Toronto Raptors, the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Everyone will be exhausted from all the eating and Black Friday shopping. No one will want to do anything at 4 p.m. on that Saturday. You’ll be free to kick back and watch an entertaining game against the plucky Raptors while eating Thanksgiving leftovers. You can’t beat that.