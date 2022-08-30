Eurobasket schedule: when to watch Luka Doncic and Slovenia defend their title

It has been a busy summer of international basketball. Qualifying rounds for the World Cup have been ongoing and EuroBasket 2022 begins Thursday September 1, featuring a handful of NBA talent, including the Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic. Both Dwight Powell and Davis Bertans also made appearances during World Cup qualifiers.

Doncic has been a highlight reel all summer, showing flashes of a new hook-shot (and maybe even a leaner look), as he represents his home country of Slovenia in both the World Cup and EuroBasket. This is the first time the latter has been held since Slovenia were inspiring champions back in 2017, before Doncic had even become an NBA player. The pandemic and a delayed Olympics pushed the 24-team tournament to this summer instead of its previously scheduled 2021 slate.

The first stage features four groups of six teams. After playing five group-stage games the top four teams from each group advance to the knockout rounds. Slovenia is featured in Group B, along with Bosnia & Herzegovina, France, Germany, Hungary, and Lithuania. That means Doncic and crew will avoid Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece) and Nikola Jokic (Serbia). The possibilities of NBA talent they could face in group stage is nothing to scoff at:

Rudy Gobert (France)

Evan Fournier (France)

Jonas Valanciunas (Lithuania)

Domantas Sabonis (Lithuania)

Franz Wagner (Germany)

Dennis Schroder (Germany)

Jusuf Nurkic (B & H)

Here is Slovenia’s group stage schedule:

Sept 1 vs Lithuania — 10:05 AM CT

Sept 3 vs Hungary — 1:20 PM CT

Sept 4 vs Bosnia & Herzegovina — 10:35 AM CT

Sept 6 vs Germany — 1:20 PM CT

Sept 7 vs France — 10:05 AM CT

It’s a pretty brutal schedule for teams in the group round. Notably, Slovenia has two sets of back-to-backs wrapping up a double whammy of Germany and France. The Round of 16 begins September 10, and the championship (and third-place game) takes place on September 18. A whirlwind two and a half weeks of basketball as Luka, Goran Dragic, and Slovenia look to defend their title.

You can watch via Courtside 1891, a really solid streaming service.