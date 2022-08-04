Luka Doncic is committed to his conditioning, per the Slovenian national team strength coach

Luka Doncic should come into the 2022-23 season in the absolute best shape of his professional career. This much is clear after recent social media posts from European fans catching Luka in a more casual environment where he looks outstanding.

Old argument: Luka too heavy

New argument: GET THAT MAN SOME WHATABURGER pic.twitter.com/ULUa5khCHI — Kirk Henderson (@KirkSeriousFace) August 1, 2022

Because it’s such a dead point in the basketball calendar (EuroBasket is around the corner, but not here yet), it seems everyone is looking to latch on to even the slightest shred of basketball news.

As Slovenia prepares for Eurobasket, it seems the idea of a sleeker, thinner Luka Doncic has made its way into Slovenian media, and the outlet SportKlub spoke with the Slovenian strength and conditioning coach, Anze Macek, about Doncic’s regimen. A reader of Mavs Moneyball helped us translate.

”Shortly after the end of the season, he contacted me and said that he wanted to start conditioning immediately,” Macek said. “Together with Goran Dragić, they worked for three weeks. The national team action followed. When he went on vacation, he asked me for a work plan. He remains active. I am in contact with him almost on a daily basis. He keeps his shape. He will upgrade everything in the national team trainings, where he will prepare for maximum efforts.”

This is exactly the kind of thing hardcore Mavericks fans have been waiting to hear. Though it might seem ridiculous to complain about a player who’s made three straight All-NBA First teams, Doncic is the kind of once-in-a-generation player to inspire multiple championship-type dreams. Doncic is simply that good, and he’s been spectacular the past several years despite concerns about his conditioning. The ragged, unpredictable nature of the NBA and international schedule the past two-plus years since COVID haven’t helped Doncic maintain some sense of routine, but these comments along with photos of his progress, should inspire Mavericks fans wanting to look ahead into the 2022-23 season.