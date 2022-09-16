The Dallas Mavericks season is almost here

Dallas Mavericks basketball is almost back. There’s so much basketball right around the corner and with that in mind, we wanted to let you know what’s coming over the next several weeks with the pre-season and our general content plan until the season officially kicks off for the team on October 19th.

You’ve probably noticed as the summer dragged on, we posted less than we were earlier in the summer and way less than we did in the regular season. After a surprising post-season run to the NBA Conference Finals, the NBA Draft, a weird Free Agency that seemed to drag on forever, and some NBA Summer League, our staff was worn out. Staffer Luke Askew moved onto a full time job with the Action Network! We then transitioned into the first real break the Mavs Moneyball staff has had since I took over in early March of 2020. We had intentions of covering EuroBasket 2022 and we’ll likely have some posts as Slovenia continues to press for a championship, but it’s not as interesting to our domestic audience now that football is back. So we opted to rest a bit!

But with NBA Media Day coming up on Monday, the 26th (basically 10 days from now), I wanted to let you know that we’ll be starting to roll out our coverage. It may start out as a drip with some individual player previews, but the site has plans for a review of contenders, questions about the Southwest Division, roundtables galore, previews of the rest of the league from a Maverick perspective, games to circle your calendar for, and as many columns as our team wants to write. Once the players start talking more, we’ll have more to react to as well. This season we’re hoping to have more posts every day, making Mavs Moneyball a one stop shop for anything Mavericks you might want to read (though there are some great Dallas sites out there too).

It’s going to be pre-season for us as well, though. I expect I’ll be particularly creaky after some time away. Let us know in the comments what you’re most looking forward to and if there’s anything in particular you’d like us to focus on, we’ll try. Our site is nothing without the readers and we’re really looking forward to another outstanding season covering the Dallas Mavericks.