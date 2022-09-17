MMB Lounge: We’re waiting!

It seems I just forget to do the very basic things you guys ask of me. Whoops. Here’s May’s lounge, but it seems some of y’all took a vacation too.

We’re a week and change away from Media Day, then training camp starts the day after that. Very soon we’ll have quotes to overreact to, then pre-season games to read to far into. I would normally say “I can’t wait” but that wouldn’t be true. My brain is firmly in vacation mode. I’ll rev back up soon though.

What are your main story lines you think will come from pre-season? What record would you bet the Mavericks get this year? Does Luka Doncic hit more than 80% of his free throws?

Are there any types of coverage we do too much of? Anything you’d like to see more of? I think we’re going to try to do some Legends games, particularly if Hardy is involved.

Hope you guys had a nice off season.