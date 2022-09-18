Dallas Mavericks announce Fan Jam 2022

The Dallas Mavericks announced via Twitter that they will be holding an open practice for fans on Saturday October 1st. Fan Jam is back, giving Mavs fans a first chance to see this year’s roster in action.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS ️



is October 1 Get a first glimpse of your 22-23 squad in action! The open practice is to all fans in attendance!



RSVP ➡️ https://t.co/4Q8ecIINth @Chime | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/3lUekKjj0g — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) September 17, 2022

The event is being held at the American Airlines Center and is free to attend. The doors open at 11:00 a.m. Parking is in the Lexus garage and Lot E, and is free. There’s also a deal on a hotdog combo, though the Mavericks didn’t release specific details about it.

Fans are required to RSVP through the link in the tweet above. There’s an opportunity to request a song when you register.

Fan Jam is a chance to hang out with fellow MFFL’s, eat some good food, and watch the Mavericks practice a bit. Expect the usual Mavericks fanfare—drumlines, Mavs ManiAACs, Mavs dancers, and the Mavericks’ street team. Players signed autographs at past Fan Jams, but the Mavericks haven’t indicated whether that will be the case this year.