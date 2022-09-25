What would you ask on Media Day?

Sunday morning, I hosted a Spotify Live where I talked with Mavericks fans about Media Day, which happens Monday. With such a specific topic to look forward to, I got some great questions about what fans would like to see asked tomorrow during Media Day.

For those unfamiliar, Media Day is a kick off of the start of the pre-season. Players and media come together to get official photos and talk on (and off) the record about the season to come. Training camp for the Mavericks starts on Tuesday as well.

Most of the questions folks want to see answered center around a couple of main themes. The first is what will Dallas do about a back up ball handler? Frank Ntilikina’s been mentioned but as one listener pointed out, he missed EuroBasket with an undisclosed injury. Will That injury affect the start to his season? The next theme revolved around player development, focusing mostly on Josh Green and Jaden Hardy. If the Mavericks are to stay the course on their path to hopefully winning a championship, it will be because they’ll get contributions from deeper on the roster.

This episode of Mavs Party was fun and I look forward to getting back in the groove.

