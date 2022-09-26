Mavericks Media Day Open Thread

Pre-season officially starts at 10 am CST this morning when the Dallas Mavericks kick off their Media Day. For those less familiar, Media Day is some what informal kick off where much of the team is available to the media to speak and the team takes a lot of official photos.

As interest in the minutiae of sports grows with each passing season, fans are getting more and more access. Once again the Mavericks are putting a number of player press conferences up on Twitch.

People doing press conferences at Monday's Mavs Media Day: Jason Kidd, Luka, Spencer Dinwiddie, Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber, Dorian Finney-Smith, Reggie Bullock, JaVale McGee, and Christian Wood. Starts around 10 a.m. CST in real life and also on https://t.co/x2V443D0Ub! — Bobby Karalla (@bobbykaralla) September 25, 2022

If you read that list closely, it’s a list of the expected primary rotation players, starting with Luka Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie. At the moment, we don’t have a listing of who is speaking when, but it’s worth keeping the stream up if you’re really interested.

We won’t have anyone there live (silly day jobs and such), but you can expect at least some reaction (and possibly overreaction) to what’s said by the players and the coaches. Jason Kidd already gave one truly outstanding answer recently when asked about the departure of Jalen Brunson.

Jason Kidd on losing Jalen Brunson to the NY Knicks via free agency: "We wish him luck in New York. But we can’t replace him. We’re going to have to do it by committee because he brought so much to the table, not just on the court but off the court." pic.twitter.com/8fUXVZpPla — Dwain Price (@DwainPrice) September 25, 2022

While I’m sure Brunson will be a recurring topic to players, I’m looking forward to what the new additions have to say. Christian Wood’s impact may decide the season and whether JaVale McGee can help shore up a big man rotation that looked exhausted by season’s end.

We’re bound to have some reaction posts as the day goes on, and we have a ton of pre-season stuff planned between now and season kick off. Dallas plays their first pre-season game in less than 10 days, so if you haven’t wound back up for basketball season, it’s time to get back in that headspace.

