Dallas Mavericks mentioned as potential landing spot for Jae Crowder, per report

According to Shams Charania of the Athletic and Stadium, the Dallas Mavericks are a potential landing spot for Phoenix forward Jae Crowder. Crowder has made it increasingly clear in the last several weeks he does not desire to return to the Suns.

"Sources tell me that both the Suns and Crowder are now working toward finding him a trade out of Phoenix...Look for teams like Boston, Memphis, Dallas, Miami."



NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports on the Suns looking to find a trade partner for veteran forward Jae Crowder. pic.twitter.com/sAVkxXumh8 — The Rally (@TheRally) September 26, 2022

Crowder, a 10 year NBA veteran, was actually drafted by the Dallas Mavericks in 2012 in the second round with the 34th overall pick. He played two full seasons in Dallas and part of a third before he was included as part of the blockbuster trade in which the Mavericks acquired Rajon Rondo and current Maverick Dwight Powell. After spending time in Boston, he played with Cleveland, Utah, Memphis, and Miami before signing a three year deal with the Suns in the 2020 off-season.

To say he’s been animated on social media would be putting it mildly.

ONE MUST SEEK WORK WHERE HE IS WANTED.. WHERE HE IS NEEDED.! I AM THANKFUL FOR WHAT THESE PAST 2 YRS HAVE TAUGHT ME.! NOW I MUST TAKE ON ANOTHER CHALLENGE WITH CONTINUED HARDWORK & DEDICATION.! FOR THOSE OF YOU WHO CLOSED THE DOOR ON ME…. THANK YOU! 99 BACK SOON.! — JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) September 25, 2022

He’s also shared what might be my favorite player-created piece of media in sometime, this here hype video.

Based on his tweeting, one can make an assumption that Crowder wants to go to a team with a more stable role and perhaps a chance at earning another contract. How that fits in with Dallas as an option is interesting because what the Mavericks have done from a talent perspective has largely focused on the big man position. Tim Hardaway Jr. returns to shore up the wing depth, but it’s worth asking whether a combination of Hardaway, Josh Green, and other players on the roster is enough to fill that need. Personally, I am of the opinion that more talent in the wing area is better, even if it’s a more chaotic player like Crowder.

How a deal like that would work for Dallas is also worth examining. Powell and Crowder are both expiring deals, but Powell has long seemed untouchable, both because of his locker room presence and effort on the court. Of course, this is all based off something Charania said in a media appearance, so at this point it’s nothing more than speculation. Would you want to see Crowder return to Dallas?