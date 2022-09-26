Recapping a low-key Dallas Mavericks Media Day

Monday night after the hullabaloo from the Dallas Maverick Media Day died down, Josh Bowe and I got together to discuss anything newsworthy which might have came out of the day.

First, we discuss the non-news confirmation that Christian Wood will be coming off the bench to start the season. This is something Tim MacMahon covered after the JaVale McGee signing but it’s good to get confirmation. Wood himself smirked about the confirmation, jokingly replying like it was the first he’s heard of it. And yet we (myself included) couldn’t help but react to his “Lol” tweet around the same time.

Next, we react to Jason Kidd coming out and saying that the Mavericks can’t replace what Jalen Brunson did for Dallas. He said this before Media Day, and while he also talked about how they are hoping to replace these minutes night in and out, there’s something nice about a Maverick official confirming that a bad thing which happened to the team will have consequences they’ll need to work through, over the usual “hey, nothing to see here, we are great!” nonsense the team’s become infamous for the last decade.

After that, there’s some talk about Josh Green and Frank Ntilikina point guard minutes, something I am vexed on because I want to see it but I am also very anxious about it possibly working, particularly with Green.

Lastly, we end on a Jae Crowder rumor from Shams Charania. Dallas needs wing depth. Jae Crowder is a wild card’s wild card. Would it work? Would it be possible? Josh and I are mixed, leaning towards why not. There’s something wild about Dallas getting both JaVale McGee and Jae Crowder, two players Luka Doncic played off the floor in the Western Conference Finals.

