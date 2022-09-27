Dwight Powell got kicked in the dingus during Mavericks practice

Shocking news to report from the Mavericks first day of practice for 2022 training camp: Dwight Powell got kicked in the nuts.

You might not know this, but if you’ve followed my work for Mavs Moneyball since the very beginning, you’ll know that I’m the resident “kicked in the balls” beat reporter, letting the public know about times Mavericks players got hit in the lower region. Well, just one Mavericks player, that one time — so when Josh Howard got zapped by Avery Johnson back in 2006.

We have a new player to add to the list, however. Here is the video from The Dallas Morning News’ Brad Townsend. Viewer discretion advised as the images are disturbing. The assault happens at the 0:14 second mark of the video.

First glimpse of Mavs training camp — and of JaVale McGee protecting the rim. pic.twitter.com/LYmNFYVoaT — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) September 27, 2022

We have no word on Powell’s current status, or if he’ll show up on the injury report before the Mavericks first preseason game on Oct. 5 against the Thunder. We also haven’t received a statement from Powell about the incident, but I can only imagine if we did, it would say “ahhhhhhhhhhhhh, that sucked.”

Stay tuned to Mavs Moneyball all training camp for more updates.