Media Day reactions on Spotify Live

Since we’re obviously excited about the start of pre-season, I went on Spotify Live Monday night to take the temperature of Mavericks fans about Media Day. As I’m also an idiot, I forgot about the Dallas Cowboys game wrapping up, so we didn’t have the normal crowd.

That said, after a few minutes of me talking about some of the highlights from Media Day that Josh and I didn’t cover in our show here, we had a pair of guests. Our first guest expressed his frustration with the fact that Josh Green is a real option at back up point guard minutes and I tried to convince him that the weirdness will at least be good. Then we talked about Kidd’s acknowledgement of the difficulty of replacing Brunson. After that our second guest asked a number of questions, including some of the great guessed responses I got asking for predictions of what people would say at Media Day. We end on a discussion about Josh Green and his need for confidence.

This episode of Mavs Party! was a bit short, but we always have a good time. Consider joining Spotify Live and following KirkHenderson35 to get notified when we go live.

