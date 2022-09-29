The ‘Mavs Vault’ celebrates 42 years of Dallas Mavericks history

Mavs fans can take a walk down memory lane and learn something new about the team they root for at the State Fair of Texas this year. The “Mavs Vault” at the Hall of State celebrates 42 years of Dallas Mavericks history.

Visitors will find never-before-seen artifacts, a short historical film, interactive kiosks with trivia and games, Mavs photo booth, and a jersey progression display. There will also be giveaways, exclusive merchandise, and upcoming ticket purchasing opportunities.

“This is just amazing. It’s incredible,” Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall told me. “Okay, so look, we’ve got about 120 artifacts in here, representing 42 years of Mavs history. So, if you are a seasoned Mavs fan, you can come in here and relive all the moments. If you are a new Mavs fan, you can come in here and learn about the history of the Mavs.

“Downstairs in the auditorium, in the air-conditioned auditorium, you can watch a 30-minute movie that tells you all about the history of the Mavs. So, it goes all the way back to Norm [Sonju] making a decision to actually have an NBA franchise in Dallas all the way up to now.”

Some of the Mavs Vault highlights include:

2011 NBA Championship Trophy

2011 NBA Championship Ring replica

2011 NBA Championship Team signed basketball

Don Carter’s Stetson Hat, the inspiration behind the original Mavs logo

Mark Cuban correspondence with NBA regarding fines over the years

Early season memorabilia, including Don Carter’s bench chair, ticket stubs, game programs, press releases

Signed team photos

Game-worn player jerseys from Dirk Nowitzki, Luka Doncic, Dwight Powell, Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber, Spencer Dinwiddie, and others

Signed player shoes from Brad Davis, Rolando Blackman, Dirk Nowitzki, and others

Signed player cards from Dick Motta, Brad Davis, Mark Aguirre, Derek Harper, Jason Kidd, and others

Player bobbleheads

Jersey collection through the years

Fans can check out special themed events, including Family Days every Sunday, Premium Giveaway Days every Tuesday, Legends Days every Thursday, Nurses Night on Wednesday, Oct. 12, throughout the exhibition.

“The fun part about this whole thing is that it just gives everybody a chance to understand more about the Mavericks in depth, the 42 years that we’ve been around, and get an opportunity to go past the year 2000,” Mavericks’ legend Rolando Blackman told me. “We all know Mark [Cuban] bought the team in 2000, of course the great Dirk Nowitzki in 1998, but they really have to find out about the pier and beam of this team, the people who set the base and really set the opportunity to move forward and the great players and great teams that we had before that.

“So, it gives everybody a chance to go a little bit deeper into Mavs history and find out a little bit more about the teams, the concepts, and the executives that make this franchise go. So, I’m really proud to be here to see that they put all this stuff on display so people can get a greater depth.”

The “Mavs Vault” is open every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the 2022 State Fair of Texas, which runs from September 30 through October 23.