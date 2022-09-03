Game Thread: Slovenia vs Hungary in Eurobasket Group Play

WHO: Slovenia vs Hungary

WHAT: Fresh off a win against Lithuania, Luka Doncic and the Slovenia face off against Hungary in their second game of group play.

WHERE: Koln Arena, Koln, Germanny

WHEN: 1:30 p.m. CT

HOW: ESPN+

THE STORY: Slovenia is looking to sit atop their group, tied with Germany, with a win over Hungary. It shouldn’t be too tough. Hungary, who lost their opening game against Bosnia and Herzegovina, has zero NBA players on their roster. Still, Doncic and the Slovenian team can’t take them lightly.

Doncic’s shot was off against Lithuania, but he managed to dish out 10 assists. Mike Tobey led the team in points (24) and rebounds (8). Goran Dragic scored 19. Ideally, Slovenia won’t need Doncic to score a lot to defeat Hungary, but it would be nice to see his shot round into form before tougher matchups against Germany and Bosnia and Herzegovina. A win today would go far in helping assure they advance out of group play.

