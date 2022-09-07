Luka Doncic pours in 47 against France, the second most post scored in EuroBasket history

Luka Doncic had one of the most amazing performances in the history of international basketball in Slovenia’s 88-82 win over France. Doncic had the second most points in any EuroBasket game in history with 47 points. Eddy Terrace holds the record with 63 points versus Albania in 1957. Dirk Nowitzki is also tied for 7th with 43 points versus Spain in 2001.

Doncic also chipped in 7 rebounds, 5 assists and a steal in 38 minutes and 44 seconds of playing time. Those numbers appear incredibly impressive even when viewed through the lens of NBA playing time and scoring but they are even more ridiculous when viewed through the lens of FIBA basketball. The average NBA game had 221 points scored last season which is a 30 percent increase over the 170 total points scored in this game. That difference means this was equivalent to Doncic scoring 61 in an average NBA game last season.

This was a revenge game of sorts for Doncic and Slovenia. France defeated Slovenia 90-89 in the semifinals of the Olympics which prevented Doncic from playing for a Gold Medal. This game also gave Doncic yet another attempt to attack Rudy Gobert by doing something ridiculous.

LUKA DONCIC YOU ARE ONE INSANE INDIVIDUAL pic.twitter.com/8akq09HfmD — Itamar (@Itamar_17_10) September 7, 2022

That shot is one of the most audacious shots of Doncic’s career which is saying something. Gobert is universally recognized as one of the best defenders in the world, but Doncic does not care. He has shown time and again that he loves to attack Gobert. To be fair, Gobert has done a good job containing him at times, but it is evident that Doncic makes a point to go at him.

Luka Doncic is amazing and we are blessed to get the chance to enjoy his exploits. As a fan of the Dallas Mavericks, it can be tempting to want Doncic to simply spend the offseason perfecting his craft and his body rather than competing for his country. He loves playing for Slovenia and will likely continue to do so for quite a while. We should all be thankful for that because it just gives us more chances to watch him do amazing things on a basketball court.