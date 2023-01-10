Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Mavericks at the Clippers

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers2022-2023

Date and Time: Tuesday, January 10th, 2023; 9:40 PM CST

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

Outcome Odds

Spread: Dallas -1(-110)

O/U 223(-110)

Mavericks Moneyline: -120(all odds courtesy of Draftkings)

The Mavericks and Clippers both play at a slow enough pace that betting the over feels foolish. However, there is enough firepower that betting the under also feels like a mistake so simply stay away from the over/under. This is one of the rare instances where it makes sense to take the Mavericks spread. With only a one-point spread there is no reason to lay the extra 10 take the money line. If the Mavericks do win by a single point, take the push and move on.

The Clippers simply do not beat good teams this year. They are on a six-game losing streak and they will be without Paul George and Luke Kennard. Take the Mavericks and lay the point.

Player Props

Kawhi Leonard 25.5 points (-140)

Christian Wood 1.5 blocks (+175)

Take the over and lay the odds. Leonard is the type of apex predator big wing the Mavericks have struggled with. The Mavericks are now also missing three potential options to throw at him leaving only Reggie Bullock as a viable option. Leonard is likely to big for Bullock and there is no other option.

Wood hit this prop the last time I suggested it. He did not hit it against the Oklahoma City Thunder but he carried a much heavier offensive load without Doncic and will be returning to his normal role tonight. He also will hopefully avoid the foul trouble that plague him that night. In any event, +175 is entirely too favorable to pass up.

These are the best options I see, but as always, gamble responsibly.