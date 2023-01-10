The Dallas Mavericks (23-18) head out on the road to start a West Coast road trip with the Los Angeles Clippers (21-21). While the Mavericks are in the middle of one of their better stretches of the 2022-23 season, winning eight games out of their last 10, the Clippers are experiencing a brutal six game losing streak. It just so happens to be the longest losing streak they’ve had since the Blake Griffin era. After a tough loss to the Thunder, the Mavericks hope to add to the Clippers troubles. This game has a 9:30 pm CST start time, on BallySports SouthWest.

Here’s our longer preview, written last night. Here’s some betting thoughts on this game as well.

As of this writing, Luka Doncic is probable after missing the Thunder game. The same injury issues with Dorian Finney-Smith and Josh Green still apply. Paul George and Luke Kennard are dealing with injuries of their own. Kawhi Leonard is not on the injury report at all, so this will be the first time Dallas fans have seen him play the Mavericks since he ended their season in 2021 with a set of games that will live in my memory until my dying days.

Getting off on the right foot for this road trip is important. Dallas has but a one game lead on the Kings out West for the fourth seed and getting through this trip winning three of four contests would be huge. The Clippers are a beatable team but so are the Mavericks. Hopefully, everyone comes ready to play.

Look for our regular work late tonight after the game. Go Mavs.