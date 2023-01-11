Stats rundown: 3 stats from a Dallas Mavericks loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, 113-101

The Dallas Mavericks fell to the LA Clippers 113-101 as the Clippers snapped a 6-game losing streak.

Perhaps the Mavs had a bit too much free time in LA waiting for this late game, as they looked fairly flat the whole game, never managing to lead at any point. Help remains at arm's length as injuries begin to pile up for Dallas, including another tonight to Dwight Powell.

20: Clippers second-chance points

The Clippers are one of the worst teams in the league when it comes to second-chance points. On average, they’ve managed just 11.2 per game – fourth-worst in the league. Tonight, that number was 20, better than the 17.7 league-leading Bulls average per game.

Especially egregious was a missed free throw that was grabbed with ease by the Clipper’s Moses Malone and laid back in. It was an early sign of how the game was going. Things are bad on the boards, and they might be getting worse before they get better.

5: Missed shots to open the fourth quarter

After Dallas had slogged through the first half, they actually came out of the locker room and won the third quarter 31-to-19. Reggie Bullock closed the frame with a pair of threes, and suddenly the Mavericks were down just 10 heading to the fourth. Not the best circumstances, but they’d knocked a big chuck off of the Clippers’ 23-point lead. They had a chance.

Well, until they opened the fourth completely flat, missing five straight shots and letting LA build the lead back to 16 over about two and a half minutes.

16: Minutes for Jaden Hardy

His 1-of-6 shooting night left something to be desired, but, hey, the rookie was a +15 in his 16 minutes on the floor.

That he’s suddenly found consistent rotation minutes is partly due to the flashes of promise he’s shown in the opportunities he’s been given, but also partly because the Mavericks are a banged-up squad. The rotation has gotten mighty thin. Luka Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie played 40+ minutes as Kidd has been forced into playoff rotations because of his shrinking bench.

Already without Dorian Finney-Smith, Maxi Kleber, and Josh Green, Dwight Powell left tonight’s game with a hip contusion and didn’t return. Are y’all ready for the return of JaVale McGee?!

