Mavericks vs Lakers Preview: Dallas looks to bounce back against the other Los Angeles team

The Dallas Mavericks (23-19) stayed in Los Angeles to play the Lakers (19-22) on Thursday night, this time on TNT. Both of these teams are coming off losses following debatably fraudulent win streaks. The Mavericks got worked by the Clippers on Tuesday night while the Lakers dealt with the reigning MVP in Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Monday evening. Dallas really needs to get a win Tuesday night to prevent the discourse from intensifying. This game is on TNT at 9:00 pm CST and should be pretty fun despite some of the players missing.

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers

Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers WHAT: A second chance in LA to get a win

A second chance in LA to get a win WHERE: crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Arena, Los Angeles, California WHEN: 9:00 p.m. CST

9:00 p.m. CST HOW: TNT

The usual set of Dallas players is out, despite various media reports that indicate we’re approaching the return of Dorian Finney-Smith and Josh Green. Dwight Powell is questionable as of this writing, and while I have no inside information, I have a feeling he misses this one. Hip contusions are painful.

With the Lakers, Patrick Beverly is a late scratch due to an illness. Anthony Davis is out with his foot injury and Austin Reaves and Lonnie Walker have leg injuries as well.

When you read those injury reports again... who in the world is guarding Lebron and who on Earth is guarding Luka Doncic? Is there any rim protection for either team?

We could be in for a show, just like Christmas Day, so it’s a matter of who hits more shots. Perhaps the strategy of letting Lebron wear himself out might have some credence. I just hope the Mavs don’t send double teams like they did against Kawhi Leonard the other night.

Thanks so much for hanging out, see everyone after the game!