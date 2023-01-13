How many games will the Dallas Mavericks win?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Dallas Mavericks fans and fans across the country.

Sign up here to participate.

Since we’re just past the halfway point in the NBA season, it seemed a good time to ask how many games you think the Mavericks will win.

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/O5KD0T/">Please take our survey</a>

The Mavericks have 39 games left as of this writing, sitting at 24-19. They have a pretty interesting schedule, all things considered, with March looming as a very challenging month for playoff seeding.

At the moment, I think the range of outcomes for this team is pretty wide. The injuries to Dorian Finney-Smith and Josh Green (not to mention Maxi Kleber) have made things harder in terms of team defense, but does their return change the math for what Dallas is capable of on a given night? Everything is so Luka Doncic centric, it really seems to come down to if he’s on or not (this is also true of Tim Hardaway Jr.).

Let me know what you think by taking the poll. We’ll be back on Monday with results and some thoughts on what those results mean.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.