Stats Rundown: 3 stats to know from the Mavericks 119-115 win over the Lakers

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 119-115. This game was not good basketball. It was a rock fight that the Mavericks fought their way through to win. There will be deserved complaints about all the things they did wrong, but the most important thing is that they did manage to win. Here are the stats to know.

246:52: Total minutes played by the Mavericks starters

This is an average of over 49 minutes per player. The game went to two overtimes, but this highlights the Mavericks depth issues with their injuries. The Lakers by contrast only had two players play 40 minutes or more. Dorian Finney-Smith and Josh Green are getting closer to coming back. They cannot get here soon enough.

35/14/13: Points, rebounds and assists for Luka Doncic

Doncic did not play a flawless game, but this is just a reminder of how stunningly great he has become. This was only the 30th game in the history of the NBA where a player has met each of those numbers. Being statistically unique does not always directly correlate to greatness. There have been games that did not fit these exact numbers that were better. It is still important to realize just how special Doncic is. We are blessed to get to watch him, and we need to enjoy it.

5: Blocks by Christian Wood

Wood was also incredible in this game. He had multiple huge blocks in overtime and repeatedly turned Lebron James away at the rim. He also chipped in 24 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and two made threes in this game. This was the first game in the NBA this season where a player has matched all of these totals. This is only the sixth game in the history of the NBA where a player has matched all of those numbers. The Mavericks would not have won this game without Wood being phenomenal.

Overall, it was a long night but a win is much better than a loss.

You can listen to our latest podcast episode in the player embedded below, and to make sure you don’t miss a single one moving forward, subscribe to the Mavs Moneyball podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Pocketcasts, or Castbox.

You can check our our After Dark Recap podcasts, Spotify Live recordings, Moneyball Minute shows, and guest shows on the Mavs Moneyball Podcast feed. Please subscribe, rate, and review.