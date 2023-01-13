Luka Doncic has the fifth most All-Star votes

The second round of 2023 NBA All-Star returns are in and Luka Doncic remains one of the top vote-getters in the league. He has the second most votes among Western Conference guards, trailing Stephen Curry of Golden State Warriors by a little more than 250,000 votes.

Overall, the Dallas Mavericks superstar has the fifth most votes of any player. Only LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Curry have more votes than Doncic.

While there’s still time to cast All-Star ballots, Ja Morant fans would have to mount a significant campaign to catch and overtake Doncic and earn a starting spot. The Memphis Grizzlies high-flier trails Doncic by more than 2.2 million votes.

Last season, Morant garnered more votes than Doncic and earned a start at the All-Star Game. It was the first time Doncic hasn’t been a starter in his three All-Star appearances. He looks like a lock to return to a starting role this year.