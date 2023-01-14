Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks at Portland TrailBlazers

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks at Portland TrailBlazers | 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season

Date and Time: Sunday, January 14th, 2023; 9:00PM CST

Venue: Moda Center, Portland, OR

Outcome Odds:

Spread: Mavericks +1.5

O/U: 224.5

Moneyline: +100

All off-season, we were fed the idea that the Blazers had retooled, not rebuilt, around Damian Lillard. That notion was echoed even more after a good start to the season by the Blazers. Since, however, they’ve come crashing back to earth and their inability to generate stops on defense has been their Achilles heel.

Entering tonight, the Mavericks are a better team but the uncertainty around Christian Wood’s availability makes this game a stay away. Instead, there should be value in some individual player props.

Player Props

Damian Lillard over 29.5 Points(-125)

Jusuf Nurkic Double-Double YES(-135)

Luka Doncic Over 9.5 Rebs(-115)

Luka Doncic Triple Double YES(+280)

Stop me if you’ve heard this before but the Mavericks will need a huge night from Luka to pull out a win. For Portland, they were going to dominate the paint with a healthy Christian Wood out there. Were he to miss the game, things could get even uglier for Dallas’s interior defense. Nurkic should dominate and I’m surprised the juice isn't higher for his double-double prop.

Player of the Game

Luka Doncic Over 52.5 Points/Rebs/Assts

Other than Tim Hardaway Jr., Dallas’s role players look like they want no parts of the ball at times. It’s going to be the Luka Doncic show once again.