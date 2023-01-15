Mavericks vs. Trailblazers Preview: 3 things to watch as Dallas takes on Portland again

The Dallas Mavericks are wrapping up a two-game mini-series against the Portland Trail Blazers Sunday night. In addition, the Mavs are closing out a five-game western conference road trip, hoping to end the trip on a winning note. Dallas is already banged up with Josh Green, Dorian Finney Smith, and Maxi Kleber missing significant time this season. Not to mention Christian Wood missing the game Saturday night and Tim Hardaway Jr. left the game in the 2nd half due to a left ankle sprain. In addition, Portland has Nassir Little and Justise Winslow listed out for the Sunday night matchup against the Mavericks.

What did it cost?

The Mavericks starters had to play a combined 246 minutes Thursday to pull out a win against the Los Angeles Lakers, who stink, so in a way, Dallas dragging ass through these final two games against Portland was inevitable. However, now you are playing back-to-back games potentially without Tim Hardaway Jr. and Christian Wood in your starting lineup.

Who is left to play?

The NBA season is long and filled with injuries. Unfortunately, these things are piling up at the worst possible time for Dallas. As a result, the Mavericks will have to ask and look for help deep into their bench if they want to pull off a win Sunday evening in Portland. Those who have been clamoring for Jaden Hardy minutes may get your wish!

Reggie!

A positive note from the loss Saturday against Portland was Reggie Bullock. Fans have asked all season where the sharp-shooting Reggie from last year has gone well; going 8-10 from 3 was undoubtedly a step in the right direction. In addition, Bullock raised his 3-point percentage from 31.3% to 33.8% on the season. Let’s hope Reggie’s shooting continues trending in the right direction.

How to watch

This game is on BallySports SouthWest at 8pm CST.

You can broadcast or stream the game on Bally Sports at 8:00 CST.