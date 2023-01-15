Mavericks vs Blazers Preview: Dallas hopes to recover from the previous Portland blowout

The Dallas Mavericks (24-20) stayed in Portland to face the Trailblazers (20-22) again, following a beatdown of a loss last night to the same team. Frankly a lot of this game comes down to who actually plays. But before we get to that, here’s the main things to know:

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at Portland Trailblazers

Dallas Mavericks at Portland Trailblazers WHAT: Trying to recover from the haymaker Portland landed on Dallas

Trying to recover from the haymaker Portland landed on Dallas WHERE: Moda Center, Portland Oregon

Moda Center, Portland Oregon WHEN: 8:00 p.m. CST

8:00 p.m. CST HOW: BallySports Southwest

The Mavericks are still without Dorian Finney-Smith and Josh Green for the final game of this road trip, even after Jason Kidd had hoped they’d make an appearance. Tim Hardaway Jr. is also out tonight with an ankle injury suffered when the game was out of hand last night. Christian Wood and Luka Doncic are listed as questionable, and to be honest, it makes sense for them both to not play if they’re dealing with injuries.

For Portland, Justice Winslow is the only player listed as out.

Add all those things together and this is bad news for the Mavericks. Even if Doncic and Wood were to play, they’d be battling uphill against a fully loaded Blazers team.

This road trip has stank, but sneaking out a win would be a nice surprise ending. We’ll be back after the game with our normal round of content but honestly this trip’s been rough on the staff too. Late games are annoying. Thanks for hanging out, go Mavericks.