Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks vs Atlanta Hawks

Game Details

Fixture: Atlanta Hawks at Dallas Mavericks | 2022-2023 NBA Regular Season

Date and Time: Wednesday, January 18th, 2023; 6:30PM CST

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavericks -2(-110)

O/U: 233

Moneyline: Mavericks -130

In a recent article, Tim McMahon explored how Luka and Trae Young are linked in more ways than one and how their current situations are eerily similar. The truth is that both teams have tried and failed to build a championship level roster around their star. As the trade deadline approaches, it will be interesting to see how creative each team’s front office will get in order to improve the quality of their rosters.

Tonight, the Mavericks are getting Dorian-Finney Smith and Josh Green back after extended absences for both. The team has sorely lacked their energy and perimeter defense. I believe the Mavericks will win and the line is low enough that it would take a mini miracle for the Mavs to win and not cover. If you’ve been reading this article consistently, you’ll know I rarely, if ever, recommend taking the Mavs against the spread. I believe DFS and Green will make a difference tonight.

Player Props

Luka Over 10.5 Points-1Q (-130)

Trae Young over 25.5 Points (-125)

Christian Wood over 2.5 3s (+140)

Spencer Dinwiddie over 2.5 3s (+115)

Christian Wood over 1.5 Blocks (+140)

I think Luka and Trae will relish the opportunity to go back and forth. If the Mavericks play drop against Trae, he should exceed 25 points with runners alone. With THJ out, more of the shot taking burden will fall on Spencer Dinwiddie and Christian Wood. I think both hit at least 3 three pointers tonight.

Player of the Game

Spencer Dinwiddie over 24.5 Points/Rebs/Asts

Spence could have a huge game tonight.