Mavericks vs Hawks Preview: Back at home in Dallas against Atlanta

The Dallas Mavericks (24-22) play host to the Atlanta Hawks (22-22) in Dallas on Wednesday night on a nationally televised game on ESPN. Dallas returns home following a 1-4 road trip that included a long swing out on the West Coast. The Atlanta Hawks are riding a three game win streak and look to get back above .500 for the first time since before Christmas. Here’s the main points to know before the game:

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Atlanta Hawks

Dallas Mavericks vs Atlanta Hawks WHAT: Searching for a win

Searching for a win WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas WHEN: 6:30 p.m. CST

6:30 p.m. CST HOW: ESPN

It’s a banner day for the Mavericks on the injury front as both Dorian Finney-Smith and Josh Green are playing for the first time in a very long time. They’re currently listed as questionable, but the social media accounts for Dallas say they’re back, so I think it’s safe to assume they’re back. Tim Hardaway is still out with his ankle sprain and McKinley Wright is now on the injury report listed as out with a foot sprain. The Hawks have a clean bill of health.

It’s been a busy day here at Mavs Moneyball. There’s the game preview written last night. Then there’s this sponsored post on the betting options for tonight which just so happens to feature Dallas as well as the follow up ESPN game with the Timberwolves. Additionally there’s the regular betting post, if that’s your thing.

We also had two articles about Luka Doncic, the front office, and of course, Mark Cuban’s response. Hard to not talk about these things and there’s even an article from Ben who wants to trade FOR Russell Westbrook (ok it was yesterday).

We’ll have stuff up after the game. Early games are good! Go Mavs.