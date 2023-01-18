Stats rundown: 3 numbers from a Dallas Mavericks loss to the Atlanta Hawks, 130-122

The Dallas Mavericks lost to the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday night in Dallas, falling 130-122. Both offenses were clicking, and defense was optional for both teams most of the game. The loss drops Dallas to 24-22, fifth in the Western Conference. With the win, Atlanta gets back above .500, 23-22. They’re eighth in the East.

Dejounte Murray led the Hawks with 30 points. Trae Young scored just 18, but had 12 assists. Luka Doncic scored 30 points and added four rebounds and eight assists. Christian Wood scored 22, and Spencer Dinwiddie put up 20. Reggie Bullock chipped in 18 points off the bench.

Here are three numbers from the game:

9: Rebounds by Finney-Smith

The Mavericks have missed Finney-Smith tremendously while he’s been out. His defense and 3-point shooting are crucial to Dallas winning consistently. But what sometimes goes underrated is Finney-Smith’s rebounding. He’s a tough inside presence on the boards and boxes out well. Finney-Smith and Wood led the game in rebounds with nine each.

50%: The Hawks shooting percentage on 3-pointers

The Mavericks live and die by the three, and tonight was no different. Atlanta shot 50 percent from deep, while the Mavericks could only muster 38 percent. They actually made three more shots from behind the arc than the Hawks, but they had 16 more attempts. Atlanta was comfortable shooting anywhere on the court all night, actually, shooting 57 percent from the floor. Doncic and Finney-Smith had an especially rough night, combining to go 3-of-14 from deep.

16: Turnovers by the Mavericks

Dallas usually takes care of the ball, but tonight they got sloppy. It was a huge reason they lost. The Hawks got just a few more possessions than the Mavericks, and with the way they were shooting, those handful of possessions were enough to give them the lead. Doncic was especially careless with the ball tonight, turning it over seven times. That ties a season-high in turnovers. He’s had seven two other times this year, against the Houston Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans.

