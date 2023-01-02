4 things to think about as the Dallas Mavericks head to Houston to play the Rockets, again

The Dallas Mavericks, winners of their last six games, will face off against the Houston Rockets Monday evening at the Toyota Center. The Mavericks are starting the new year by playing the Rockets for the final time in the 2022-2023 season. Houston is in a bad way right now, having lost eight out of their last nine games, with two of the losses coming at the hand of Dallas in December.

JaVale McGee, who missed the game against the Spurs on Saturday due to noncovid illness, is listed as day-to-day. In addition, Dorian Finney-Smith, Josh Green, and Maxi Kleber will miss tomorrow night’s game in Houston. The Rockets have Jae’Sean Tate listed out for the game, and Alperen Sengun is listed as day-to-day.

Here’s some considerations prior to tonight’s game.

Road Warriors

The Mavericks have won three games in a row on the road, and considering the Mavericks had one the worst road records in the NBA, this is a welcome improvement for this season. If Dallas has dreams of home court in the first round of the playoffs, it would be in their best interest to beef up their road record to 500.

Luka’s numbers are absurd

Luka Doncic is not of this earth. I’m not sure if this is Luka’s final form, but it’s hard to believe this 23-year phenom can get better from here. Doncic was the first player in NBA history to record at least 50 points, nine assists, and no turnovers Saturday night against the Spurs Luka, during the last three games against the Rockets, is averaging 38.3 points 9.6 assists, and 11.3 rebounds while shooting 46.6% from 3.

Luka Dončić just became the first player to score 50+ points three times in a five-game span since James Harden in January 2019.



h/t @EliasSports https://t.co/iBlHgrncUs — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) January 1, 2023

The streak is over

Christian Wood’s streak of at least two blocks in a game officially ended at eight games Saturday in San Antonio. Although that streak is over, Christian has been a flamethrower the last four games. Wood is shooting 59.3% from the field and averaging 23.7 PRG.

Be glad you’re not a Rockets fan

As Maverick fans, it’s fair to criticize the team when it’s deserved but knowing the Houston Rockets are in a downward spiral right now; their situation does provide a perspective that things could always be worse. I couldn’t imagine someone like Dorian Finney-Smith saying the team publicly has not improved during the season.

Eric Gordon asked about #Rockets improvement from when the season started:



"There's no improvement." pic.twitter.com/WWB8Gf3wdI — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) January 1, 2023

How to watch?

You can watch or stream the game on Bally Sports SouthWest at 7:00 pm CST.