Luka Doncic appears on Dude Perfect

Luka Doncic is in the midst of one of the greatest stretches of basketball any human being has ever played. Dude Perfect is one of the most popular Youtube channels there is. They are both based in Texas (Dude Perfect is based in Frisco). Dude Perfect originally became famous for creating trick shot videos, though they have branched out to become so much more. Doncic enjoys trick shots as much as any NBA player. It was only a matter of time until they collaborated for a video.

That time has come. The video begins with former Dallas Mavericks center Boban Marjanovic who previously appeared on a Dude Perfect video giving Doncic a supportive message. Then Doncic begins playing one-on-one with “The Tall Man” Cody Jones. Jones is incredibly tall for a non-NBA player and he began by betting that he could score one bucket on Doncic in the game. Spoiler alert, he did not. The game went the way you would expect a game between the best offensive player in the NBA and a regular person to go.

When they moved on to the Cool/Not Cool segment, which is basically adult show and tell, Doncic provided every member of Dude Perfect with a pair of Luka 1s. He also laughed and genuinely appeared to be having fun during this segment.

Doncic also received the cowboy hat and boots which he wore to the Christmas Day game. This video also solved one mystery from Christmas Day as it is now easy to understand why Doncic talked about his horny toad.

The video concluded with some trick shots that Doncic appeared to enjoy. One of the best things about Doncic is his child like joy that he is so comfortable expressing. The NBA is a business and the important of professionalism is always correctly pointed out. But basketball is also a game, and it is important to have fun. This is a fantastic opportunity to watch Doncic enjoy himself in a setting outside of NBA games.