Game Thread: Dallas Mavericks at Houston Rockets

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets
WHAT: Trap game trap game trap game
WHERE: Toyota Center, Houston Texas
WHEN: 7:00 p.m. CST
HOW: BallySports Southwest
THE STORY: Playing the same time three times in 10 days is weird. Beating the same team three times in 10 days is hard. The Mavericks are going to try just that tonight against Houston on the road. It’s the same team we’ve been seeing on the Dallas end, as Josh Green and Dorian Finney-Smith are still out.
That’s likely to mean another big minutes load from the available players, unless the Mavericks can put away Houston early. As we all know, Luka Doncic’s been on a scoring tear lately, pouring in 42 points per game during this win streak. The Mavericks may once again need Luka Doncic to go nuts to put this one away.
Look for our normal slate of coverage following the game. Go Mavs.
