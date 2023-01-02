Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets | NBA Regular Season 2022-2023

Date and Time: Monday, January 2nd, 2023; 7:00 PM CST

Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, TX.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Dallas -7.5 (-105)

O/U 226.5

Mavs ML: -295

Odds up to date as of 11:30 AM CST from DraftKings

Dallas is playing Houston for the fourth and final time tonight, and although they have gone under the point total in two of three matchups, tonight is an easy over. Dallas has scored 120 in four consecutive games and given up 110 points in each of those games. They’re sizzling on offense and playing defense at a middle school level right now, and Houston’s defense might be worse. Take the over on points and don’t look back.

Player Props

Luka Doncic over 51.5 points + rebounds + assists (-105)

Jabari Smith Jr. over 19.5 points + rebounds (-120)

Doncic is on the best stretch of his career, and as we have seen, could go over this line with just points. He has soared over this line both games he has played against Houston this season, and the last time he played in Toyota Center, he had 50 points. Jabari Smith has gone over this line two out of the three matchups with Dallas this season, and missed by one on the third. Dallas has struggled to guard the young, versatile wing.

Player of the Day:

Luka Doncic over 11.5 first quarter points (+110)

This might be the best deal you get on DraftKings all day. With positive money, this is a must play. He has scored 14 points in both first quarters against Houston this season. Bet on the most prolific first quarter scorer in history to do what he does.