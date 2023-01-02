MMB Lounge: New year, more Mavericks

It’s a new month which means you all are due for a new lounge. Here’s the old one if you want to carry over any discussions from the previous thread. There are 14 games on the docket this month, which is a significant step down from the 17 Dallas played in December.

This might well be the most doldrums month left in the season. February has All Star break and trade deadline. March and April are filled with games important to playoff seeding. That said, it’s important for Dallas to keep trudging on. They play a number of road games to start the month and even coming out of that with a .500 record from the trip seems pretty good on paper.

What else are we talking about this month?