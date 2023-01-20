Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat

As the all-star break nears, these two teams find themselves trending in opposite directions. The Heat have won four of their last five games while the Mavs have lost four of their last five games. Let’s take a look at how we are betting on tonight’s game.

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat | NBA Regular Season 2022-2023

Date and Time: Friday January 20th, 2022; 6:30PM CST

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX.

Outcome Odds

Odds up to date as of 10 AM CST from DraftKings

Spread: Heat -1.5

O/U 217.5

American Airlines Center will host a battle between two of the three worst teams against the spread tonight. Miami ranks 27th at 18-25-3 ATS while the Mavs find themselves last in the league at 15-29-2 ATS. Recent rumors have also come out that Luka Doncic wants management to upgrade the team during the trade deadline. The Mavs can’t cover a spread and it seems everyone except #77 could be traded so I will be staying far away from touching the game line and will be focusing solely on props tonight.

Player Props:

Bam Adebayo O 2.5 assists (+100)

Tim Hardaway Jr O 15.5 points (-115)

Bam averages three assists a game on the season. He should dominate the boards tonight and get a couple of easy assists from kick outs on offensive rebounds.

Hardaway coming into this one after missing the last two games from an ankle injury. His name has also been floating around in the trade rumors as well so I believe we will see a highly motivated THJ tonight.

Play of the day:

Luka Doncic O 2.5 3’s (-175)

The juice is a little higher than expected on this prop but Miami plays tough paint defense so I fully expect Luka to jack up a bunch of threes at home tonight. Give me the over.

Record:

DegenSam picks (23-15 on the year. 4-1 Play of the day)

