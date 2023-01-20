Mavericks vs Heat Preview: Stopping the Dallas slide against Miami

The Dallas Mavericks (24-22) host the Miami Heat (25-21) Friday, in an attempt to stop their three game slide. Dallas has struggled at at form of defense and with the departure of Christian Wood from the line up (due to a fractured thumb) things only stand to get worse. Miami, on the other hand, has won 4 of their last 5, including a whupping of the Pelicans the other evening. The Mavericks will have their work cut out for them during their second nationally televised game of the week. Here’s the main things to know:

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat

Dallas Mavericks vs Miami Heat WHAT: Winning something, anything

Winning something, anything WHERE: American Airline Center

American Airline Center WHEN: 6:30 p.m. CST

6:30 p.m. CST HOW: ESPN

As far as the injury report goes, Tim Hardaway IS available, so perhaps if Dallas can’t defend, he will aid in the scoring department. Udonis Haslem is listed as alive, er, available, which is something. Duncan Robinson is out for Miami.

This one doesn’t feel good. Bam Adebayo is going to eat against a small and depleted Dallas front court. There’s other stuff I could mention, but I’m not really feeling it tonight. Lots of other SB Nation sites got notice they will be shuttered soon and our podcast is apparently not being supported past February, though I’ve yet to be told what that MEANS. We’ll keep chugging along. We appreciate all your support.