Stats Rundown: 3 numbers from the Mavericks big win against the Heat

The Dallas Mavericks trounced the Miami Heat Friday night in Dallas, 115-90. It was a big win that snapped a three game losing streak for the Mavericks.

It was a fairly well-rounded win. Dallas had five players in double-figures, led by Luka Doncic’s 34 points. Reggie Bullock made 5-of-6 from three and Dwight Powell had an excellent defensive game.

Here are the stats that stood out.

Plus-42: Mavericks advantage at the three point line.

Dallas outscored the Heat 54-12 at the three point line, making 18 three pointers compared to the Heat’s four.

It was by far the biggest reason the Mavericks won, as the Heat actually scored well in the paint. Not only did the Mavericks limit the Heat to a poor shooting night from deep (20 percent) but the volume was perhaps most key. Dallas held Miami to just 20 total three point attempts.

Miami entered this game seventh in the league in share of shots being three pointers, so this was a great effort to run the Heat off the line. Dwight Powell was excellent playing the perimeter, meeting the ball handler at the screen level in the pick and roll and forcing the Heat to pass up on looks from three.

10: Offensive rebounds for the Mavericks

Despite missing Christian Wood, the Mavericks still doubled up the Heat on the offensive glass (10-5).

Those extra opportunities were big for a Mavericks team that was hot from three all night. The energy and activity from Powell and Josh Green were felt, as each had three offensive rebounds.

7: Jimmy Butler shot attempts

In a nice twist, it was the Mavericks who doubled the Heat’s star player into a frustrating night. Normally its Miami that flusters Doncic and his teammates with double-teams, but Dallas switched roles tonight.

Butler only scored 12 points on 3-of-7 shooting as the Mavericks sent double teams at the right time. This is another area where Powell’s footspeed and energy paid off. This defensive attack really put the entire Heat offense out of whack — we already mentioned the low 20 three point attempts, but the Heat’s backcourt of Tyler Herro and Kyle Lowry only combined for 21 points. That duo normally scores about 34 points combined per game.

