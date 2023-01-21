Mavs YouTube Roundup: Roster Improvement Edition

There has been a lot of noise about roster improvements. What can the Mavs do with limited assets? How will Dallas balance out patience for a bigger swing in the offseason with the urgency of the current moment? A nice piece now or a true difference-maker added down the line? The Hoop Collective hosts from ESPN delve into this topic.

While the entire interview is worth a listen, skip ahead to 21:35 if you want to hear Spencer Dinwiddie’s take on the “get Luka help” banter that has pervaded Mavs media for the last week or so.

Is Luka Doncic a better scorer than Steph Curry? This year the numbers would say so yet it clearly takes some time for new realities to sink into established hierarchies many fans and media carry around.

Playing with pace does not mean playing slow. It means using a change of speed to your advantage - whatever that means in the context of a given moment. The next time someone tells you Luka Doncic plays slow, send them this video.

It is easy to say that the Mavericks should never have let the Lakers turn this game into a nail-biter. In a few years, that is not what we will be saying. How cool it was to see LeBron and Luka face off in a double-overtime thriller. The ending sequence featured clutch shots, blocks, and dunks from Dallas making this game one for the memory banks. BBallBreakdown dives into what made this game special.

This video made me laugh - and not just for the thumbnail. With a single trip to the finals, the Phoenix Suns and their fans chirped more than many believed was warranted. Now that they are struggling this year, one has to question the karma of the Luka Special. Expect the Suns to be busy at the deadline.