Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clipers | NBA Regular Season 2022-2023

Date and Time: Sunday January 23rd, 2022; 1:30PM CST

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavericks -1.5 (-110)

O/U: 224

Moneyline: Mavericks -125

After an easy win against the Heat, the Mavericks look to keep the momentum going against Los Angeles Clippers. If anyone claims to know what or who the Clippers are, they’re lying. We expected coach Ty Lue to be cautious with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, but the load management has extended to the rest of the roster as well. The rotation varies from night to night and the team lacks a certain cohesion that only reps together can achieve. Prior to the last matchup between these two teams, the Clippers were a mess. And yet, they came out and punched the Mavericks in the mouth. All of us had the same thought, “how the heck did THAT team lose 6 in a row”. With that being said, it’s anyone’s guess how the rematch will shake out but there may be an opportunity to capitalize on recent trends from gambling perspective.

Player Props

Luka Over 2.5 3s (-140)

Spencer Dinwiddie over 2.5 3s (+120)

Tim Hardaway Jr. Over 2.5 3s (-120)

As long as other teams continue to try and trap Luka, our wings will have wide open looks from 3. Unfortunately for all of us, there are no Reggie Bullock props available as of the writing of this piece. Were they to come out before tip-off, I’d jump all over his over on 3s as well.

Player of the Game

Luka Doncic Over 53.5 Points/Rebs/Assts

Death, taxes, and the over on this particular prop.